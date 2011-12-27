MILAN Dec 27 Italian market regulator Consob has asked Edison's EDN.MI shareholders to clarify the deal that would see French state power company EDF (EDF.PA) tighten its grip on Italy's No 2 utility by buying off a group of shareholders who had opposed its offer. A source close to Consob said on Tuesday the market regulator had asked EDF and Italian shareholders led by A2A (A2.MI) to clarify terms of the deal, under which EDF would pay 0.84 euros a share to boost its stake in Edison to 81 from 50 percent, with plans to offer the same to minority shareholders. Under the deal, EDF would effectively swap Edison's stake in power generation unit Edipower for the Edison holding of the core Italian investors. EDF said the deal is subject to Consob not requiring EDF to bid more than 0.84 euros a share for outstanding minorities' Edison shareholdings. At the end of October, Edison's owners reached a deal on a reorganisation that would have given EDF majority control in return for hydroelectric assets and a 30 percent Edison stake.