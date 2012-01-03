BRIEF-Imagi International expects to record significant loss for year ended 31 Dec'16
* Expects to record a significant loss for year ended 31 December 2016
AMSTERDAM Jan 3 Dutch telecom's firm KPN said its chief financial officer and board member Carla Smits-Nusteling objects to KPN's new executive structure, which was launched on Jan.1, and as a result will resign from her post with immediate effect.
KPN said in a statement on Tuesday that Smits-Nusteling informed the supervisory board that she has "ultimately come to the conclusion that she does not agree with the internal governance of the company in the new executive structure." (Reporting By Roberta B. Cowan; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)
* Expects to record a significant loss for year ended 31 December 2016
Feb 14 Barbie maker Mattel Inc said it entered into a partnership with Alibaba Group Holding Ltd to sell its products through the Chinese e-commerce giant's online marketplace Tmall to expand its reach in China.
* Mattel will be marketing and selling to China via Alibaba's B2C marketplace Tmall.com