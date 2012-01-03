AMSTERDAM Jan 3 Dutch telecom's firm KPN said its chief financial officer and board member Carla Smits-Nusteling objects to KPN's new executive structure, which was launched on Jan.1, and as a result will resign from her post with immediate effect.

KPN said in a statement on Tuesday that Smits-Nusteling informed the supervisory board that she has "ultimately come to the conclusion that she does not agree with the internal governance of the company in the new executive structure." (Reporting By Roberta B. Cowan; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)