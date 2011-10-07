FRANKFURT Oct 7 Germany's biggest public-sector bank LBBW has excluded Deutsche Wohnen from bidding for its real estate assets, sources close to both companies said.

LBBW declined to comment on particular bidders but said that it was "very pleased" with the sales process and that it would now open the data room on the assets to a selection of bidders.

Deutsche Wohnen declined to comment.

The sources also told Reuters that remaining suitors for assets, which comprise 21,500 flats, include Patrizia Immobilien (P1ZGn.DE), a local consortium including the city of Stuttgart, where LBBW is based, as well as buyout firms Blackstone and Cerberus .

All companies declined to comment.

The consortium group of five cities and municipally owned companies, including Stuttgart, has said it expects to bid around 1.0-1.5 billion euros ($1.3 billion to $2 billion).

LBBW has started the sale of the flats in July to comply with European Union requirements. It aims to complete the auction by the end of this year. ($1 = 0.746 Euros) (Reporting by Ludwig Burger)