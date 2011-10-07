FRANKFURT Oct 7 Germany's biggest public-sector
bank LBBW has excluded Deutsche Wohnen
from bidding for its real estate assets, sources close to both
companies said.
LBBW declined to comment on particular bidders but said that
it was "very pleased" with the sales process and that it would
now open the data room on the assets to a selection of bidders.
Deutsche Wohnen declined to comment.
The sources also told Reuters that remaining suitors for
assets, which comprise 21,500 flats, include Patrizia Immobilien
(P1ZGn.DE), a local consortium including the city of Stuttgart,
where LBBW is based, as well as buyout firms Blackstone
and Cerberus .
All companies declined to comment.
The consortium group of five cities and municipally owned
companies, including Stuttgart, has said it expects to bid
around 1.0-1.5 billion euros ($1.3 billion to $2 billion).
LBBW has started the sale of the flats in July to comply
with European Union requirements. It aims to complete the
auction by the end of this year.
($1 = 0.746 Euros)
(Reporting by Ludwig Burger)