DUBAI Oct 10 Mashraq Bank's Islamic unit is working with three entities for potential dirham-denominated benchmark sukuks, its chief executive said on Monday.

The issues could hit the market next year, Moinuddin Malim, the chief executive of Mashreq Al Islami, told Reuters on the sidelines of a conference.

"We are working with three entities, both corporates and government-related entities (GREs) to help them tap the domestic market," he said. (Reporting by Stanley Carvalho; Writing by Praveen Menon)