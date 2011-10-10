BRIEF-Ottawa Savings Bancorp reports FY 2016 EPS of $0.42
* Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. Announces 2016 results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRUSSELS Oct 10 Dexia SA said its chairman Jean-Luc Dehaene will give up his role on the board of Dexia's Belgian division, which is being sold to the Belgian state as part of a rescue deal, the group said on Monday.
However Dehaene, a former prime minister of Belgium, will remain as chairman of Dexia SA, a bank spokesman said.
Dexia agreed early on Monday to the nationalisation of its Belgian banking division and secured 90 billion euros ($121 billion) in state guarantees. (Reporting by Ben Deighton; ; editing by Rex Merrifield)
JAKARTA, Feb 7 Indonesia will hold a court hearing on Tuesday into a billion-dollar dispute between Goldman Sachs and a local tycoon, who says the Wall Street giant's unit unlawfully sold shares he owned, in the latest test for the country's legal system.
