BRUSSELS Oct 10 Dexia SA said its chairman Jean-Luc Dehaene will give up his role on the board of Dexia's Belgian division, which is being sold to the Belgian state as part of a rescue deal, the group said on Monday.

However Dehaene, a former prime minister of Belgium, will remain as chairman of Dexia SA, a bank spokesman said.

Dexia agreed early on Monday to the nationalisation of its Belgian banking division and secured 90 billion euros ($121 billion) in state guarantees. (Reporting by Ben Deighton; ; editing by Rex Merrifield)