BRIEF-Oncology Venture to conduct rights issue of up to 1.3 mln shares
* Decided to – subject to approval at Extraordinary General Meeting – conduct a rights issue of up to 1,259,349 shares at an issue price of 42.00 Swedish crowns per share
FRANKFURT, July 20 Fresenius Se on Friday said Fresenius Kabi had signed a definitive agreement to acquire Fenwal Holdings Inc. for an undisclosed amount from TPG and Maverick Capital.
The enterprise value of the deal does not exceed the proceeds of the May 2012 capital increase, and will be financed from existing funds, Fresenius said in a statement.
Buying the U.S.-based provider of transfusion technology products for blood collection, separation and procession helps Fesenius expand its medical devices and transfusion technology segment.
Fresenius said it continues to assess its options for an acquisition of Rhoen-Klinikum. (Reporting By Edward Taylor)
* X T L Biopharmaceuticals - expands clinical advisory board with two experts in rheumatology to support Phase II study of HCDR1 in Sjogren's syndrome Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Collaboration with university of British Columbia to explore development of Microbiome Therapeutics in environmental enteropathy