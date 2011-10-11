FRANKFURT Oct 11 Europe should look at bank recapitalisations on a case-by-case basis only, rather than taking a blanket approach, Germany's BDB banking association said on Tuesday.

"German banks have raised their capital and are doing well," BDB managing director Michael Kemmer told Germany's ARD television in an interview.

Politicians should stick to the agreed 21 percent haircut on Greek government debt in a deal struck in July before considering additional steps, said Kemmer, whose BDB organisation represents big lenders including Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE) and Commerzbank . (Reporting by Jonathan Gould and Edward Taylor)