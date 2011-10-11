BRIEF-Wihlborgs extends for Tyréns in Dockan
* Tyréns will lease a total of around 5,500 square meters in renovated and extended property
FRANKFURT Oct 11 Europe should look at bank recapitalisations on a case-by-case basis only, rather than taking a blanket approach, Germany's BDB banking association said on Tuesday.
"German banks have raised their capital and are doing well," BDB managing director Michael Kemmer told Germany's ARD television in an interview.
Politicians should stick to the agreed 21 percent haircut on Greek government debt in a deal struck in July before considering additional steps, said Kemmer, whose BDB organisation represents big lenders including Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE) and Commerzbank . (Reporting by Jonathan Gould and Edward Taylor)
* Tyréns will lease a total of around 5,500 square meters in renovated and extended property
Feb 8 Jiangsu Changshu Rural Commercial Bank Co Ltd
SEOUL, Feb 8 South Korea's Lotte Group said Chinese authorities have halted construction at a multi-billion dollar real estate project in the northeastern city of Shenyang after a fire inspection.