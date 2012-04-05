DUBAI, April 5 Dubai Holding [DUBAH.UL], the investment conglomerate owned by the emirate's ruler, on Thursday said its private equity arm reached an agreement with creditors on $2.5 billion of debt.

Dubai International Capital (DIC), which has stakes in Travelodge and Germany's Almatis, will extend $2.15 billion of outstanding liabilities by five years and pay a coupon of 2 percent on the amount as part of the agreement with creditors, Dubai Holding said in a statement.

The remaining $350 million of the facility will be extended for three years at unchanged interest.

DIC also formed a new board for the company, naming Fadel al-Ali, a senior executive at Dubai Holding as the new chairman. David Smoot, DIC's current chief executive has also been appointed to the board, the company said.

DIC's core creditors included, HSBC Holdings (HSBA.L), Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS.L), Emirates NBD ENBD.DU and Mashreq MASB.DU

((Reporting by Dinesh Nair; Editing by Praveen Menon)), +971 4 391 8301, dubai.newsroom@reuters.com))

((For more information, click on [GFN]))

(C) Reuters 2012. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of the Reuters group of companies around the world.