AMSTERDAM Oct 12 The Dutch finance ministry said on Wednesday that a solution to Greece's debt problems needs to lead to a sustainable debt level and that it would wait for a report from EU, IMF and ECB inspectors on the debt-choked country's finances.

"We will wait for the full report of the troika. This will also include a debt sustainability analysis. For us it has always been important that a solution for Greece leads to a sustainable debt," a Dutch finance ministry spokesman said.

He declined to say whether the Netherlands was open to the idea of a bigger haircut on Greek debt than the 21 percent agreed in July, reiterating that the Netherlands would wait for the troika report.

Euro zone officials said on Wednesday that losses for private investors on Greek debt in the second financing package for Athens were likely to be between 30 and 50 percent, rather than the earlier agreed 21 percent. (Reporting by Gilbert Kreijger)