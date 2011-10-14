PARIS Oct 14 Airbus's chief operating officer has called on French banks to step up and lend to its components makers, saying that if they fail to do so, they risk shutting down an entire supply network.

"I'm appealing to their responsibility," Fabrice Bregier told Le Monde newspaper in an interview to be published on Friday. "The banks must resume their role and finance industrial activities; otherwise they risk blocking an entire network."

French banks have been scaling back risky activities as a way of complying with tougher regulatory capital requirements, but Bregier insisted that aircraft suppliers were a safe bet.

"Aircraft manufacturing has nothing to do with toxic assets, so far as I know," he was quoted as saying.

(Reporting By Christian Plumb)