HELSINKI Oct 20 The world's largest cellphone maker Nokia NOK1V.HE reported a smaller than expected fall in third quarter profits, boosted by strong sales of simple cellphone models.

Nokia reported third quarter underlying earnings per share of 0.03 euros, compared with a loss of 0.01 euros in a Reuters poll of analysts and a profit of 0.14 euros a year ago. [ID:nL5E7LD4A1]

