Dec 20 YIT

* YIT and HGR Property Partners Oy signed a contract of sale with a fund managed by Cordea Savills regarding the historic premium property at Ruoholahdenkatu 23, Helsinki, Finland.

* The property has a total floor area of about 7,000 square metres, and the contract price is approximately EUR 27 million.

* Leimdörfer Finland Oy acted as an advisor to the sellers.

* The main tenant at Ruoholahdenkatu 23 is travel agent CWT Kaleva Travel.