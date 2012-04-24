HELSINKI, April 24 Finnish paper company Stora
Enso reported a 43 percent fall in quarterly core
operating profit due to pricing pressure and weaker demand for
its graphic paper.
Europe's largest papermaker reported a core operating profit
of 147 million euros ($193 million), down from last year's 258
million but above the market's average forecast of 139 million.
European forestry firms have been consolidating production
and cutting capacity to deal with falling prices. Stora is also
trying to expand to more profitable products and geographies,
for example by building a massive, integrated board and
eucalyptus based pulp mill in China.
($1 = 0.7619 euros)
(Reporting By Helsinki Newsroom)