FRANKFURT, June 12 Germany's engineering sector may slow in the second half of the year, though it is weathering the global financial crisis and production should hit a new record this year, engineering association VDMA said on Thursday.

VDMA President Manfred Wittenstein told Reuters the euro's strength against the dollar EUR= and yen was curbing some engineering exporters' profit margins and had resulted in the loss of some orders.

"We are assuming that the high growth rates of the first half may not be fully reached again (in the second half,)" Wittenstein said in an interview.

"So far the cooling in the global economy has hardly been reflected in our incoming orders. However, a time-lag of several months can generally be expected. So it cannot be ruled out that we might yet come into calmer economic waters," he added.

