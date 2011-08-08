MILAN Aug 8 European central banks were seen buying Italian and Spanish bonds on Monday afternoon in a second round of purchases aimed at stopping the spread of the euro zone's debt crisis, traders told Reuters.

"I have seen central banks -- the Bank of Italy and others -- active again on the market," said one dealer.

Another trader said: "They asked for prices and then they intervened again, just slightly less massively than this morning."

(Reporting by Gabriella Bruschi)

