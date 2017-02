COPENHAGEN Oct 27 Denmark's biggest banking group, Danske Bank , said on Thursday that it exceeded a limit for capital in a check-up of large banks by the European Banking Authority (EBA).

The EBA had set a limit for passing at a core tier 1 capital ratio of 9 percent.

"Danske Bank has been informed that its core tier 1 capital ratio is calculated at 11.5 percent under the transitional rules of the Capital Requirements Directive (CRD)," Danske Bank A/S said in a statement.

"Consequently, Danske Bank exceeds the limit set by the EBA and has no need for further capital," it said. (Reporting by John Acher)