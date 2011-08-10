Interpublic Group quarterly revenue rises 3.1 percent
Feb 10 Advertising firm Interpublic Group of Cos Inc reported a 3.1 percent rise in quarterly revenue on Friday, as businesses in the United States continued to spend more on advertising.
* Q2 net profit 141 mln euros vs 122 mln in Reuters poll
* Says continues to see good demand from clients
ZURICH Aug 10 Adecco, the world's biggest staffing company, said demand for temporary workers would stay strong as clients seek flexibility in uncertain economic times.
Adecco, which will provide personnel for the 2012 London Olympics, said net income in the second quarter was 141 million euros ($200.5 million), beating the 122 million euros forecast in a Reuters poll. ($1 = 0.703 Euros) (Reporting by Caroline Copley)
* Aquila Resources strengthens board with appointment of mining executive with 30 years of industry experience Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Reports 2016 fourth quarter and year-end results, and announces 2017 non-gaap operating income guidance and participation by management at industry conferences