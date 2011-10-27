MADRID Oct 27 Spanish power utility Iberdrola said net profit rose 3.5 percent in the nine-months to September to 2.14 billion euros, above forecasts for 2.09 billion euros from a poll of eight analysts.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) at the group came in at 5.59 billion euros, broadly in line with forecasts for 5.61 billion. (Reporting By Jonathan Gleave)