FRANKFURT Oct 27 Josef Ackermann, chairman of bank lobby group the Institute of International Finance, said a deal which imposes 50 percent losses on private sector holders of Greek sovereign debt amounted to an "acceptable compromise for Europe."

Euro zone leaders and bankers struck a deal early on Thursday in an effort to alleviate Greece's debt burden.

"Both sides achieved an acceptable compromise in the interests of Europe," said Ackermann, who is also Chief Executive of Germany's biggest lender, Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE). (Reporting By Edward Taylor)