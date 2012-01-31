MILAN Jan 31 Italian clothing retailer Benetton Group SpA BNG.MI denied on Tuesday a report in an Italian website about possible merger talks with Spain's retail giant Inditex ITX.MI, owner of the popular Zara label.

"We categorically deny the report," a Benetton spokesman said.

Shares in the Italian retailer, who reports preliminary 2011 sales on Tuesday, were up 7.9 percent at 1101 GMT, after rising strongly the day before.

"Shares are up on the rumours about Inditex, certainly not about the results figures they're publishing later today, which won't be good," a Milan-based analyst said.

Italian website "Il Nuovo Mercato" cited speculations from indirect sources.

(Reporting by Antonella Ciancio, Michel Rose)

