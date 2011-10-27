FRANKFURT Oct 27 German banks in need of extra capital include NordLB, LBBW, Commerzbank and Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE), regulatory and financial sources said on Thursday.

Commerzbank and NordLB declined to comment. LBBW was not immediately available for comment.

Deutsche Bank referred to comments made by Chief Financial Officer Stefan Krause earlier this week when he said the bank would not require public sector money.

European regulators have asked European banks to bolster their capital as part of a raft of measures to stabilise the euro zone.

Earlier on Thursday, Europe's political leaders struck a deal in which private banks and insurers will accept a 50 percent loss on their Greek government bonds under a plan to lower Greece's debt burden and contain the two-year-old euro zone crisis. (Reporting By Alexander Huebner and Andreas Framke)