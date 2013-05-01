BRIEF-Pulmatrix reports 2016 financial results provides
* Pulmatrix reports 2016 financial results; provides 2017 outlook on pulmonary disease pipeline
COPENHAGEN May 1 Denmark's Novo Nordisk , the world's biggest insulin producer, slightly raised its sales growth outlook for the full year after first quarter operating profit rose more than forecasts.
The rise in profit was aided by strong sales of its diabetes drug Victoza as well as modern insulins.
The company said it now saw 2013 sales growth in local currencies of 9-11 percent against a previous forecast for between 8 percent and 11 percent, and kept unchanged its forecast for operating profit growth of around 10 percent, also measured in local currencies. (Reporting by Mette Fraende)
* At full subscription, the rights issue gives proceeds of about 23 million Swedish crowns ($2.55 million) before issue expenses
March 10 Days may get a lot longer for some doctors in training after the group that oversees medical education in the United States rolled back controversial rules limiting the number of hours first-year residents may work.