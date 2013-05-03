UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
BERLIN May 3 German new-car production rose 17 percent to 500,800 autos in April, reducing the year-to-date decline to 5 percent or 1.83 million cars, the VDA automakers' association said on Friday.
Exports of new passenger cars rose 11 percent to 367,300, limiting the four-month drop to 4 percent or 1.4 million, according to VDA. (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Peter Dinkloh)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources