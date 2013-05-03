BERLIN May 3 German new-car production rose 17 percent to 500,800 autos in April, reducing the year-to-date decline to 5 percent or 1.83 million cars, the VDA automakers' association said on Friday.

Exports of new passenger cars rose 11 percent to 367,300, limiting the four-month drop to 4 percent or 1.4 million, according to VDA. (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Peter Dinkloh)