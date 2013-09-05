METALS-China data helps fuel copper's rise to one-week high
* Supply disruptions support sentiment (Recasts, adds comment, changes dateline from Melbourne)
OSLO, Sept 5 Royal Dutch Shell made a small, uncommercial natural gas discovery north of the Njord field in the Norwegian Sea, the Norwegian Petroleum Directorate said on Thursday.
"A thin gas column was encountered in the Ile formation, but the size of the discovery is not commercially interesting," the NPD said.
Shell holds a 30 percent stake in the licence, while other shareholders include state holding firm Petoro (30 pct), Statoil (20 pct) and Total (20 pct).
* Supply disruptions support sentiment (Recasts, adds comment, changes dateline from Melbourne)
LONDON, March 1 British broadcaster ITV said a strong performance from its programme making business helped it to weather the first decline in advertising revenue since 2009.