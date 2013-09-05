OSLO, Sept 5 Royal Dutch Shell made a small, uncommercial natural gas discovery north of the Njord field in the Norwegian Sea, the Norwegian Petroleum Directorate said on Thursday.

"A thin gas column was encountered in the Ile formation, but the size of the discovery is not commercially interesting," the NPD said.

Shell holds a 30 percent stake in the licence, while other shareholders include state holding firm Petoro (30 pct), Statoil (20 pct) and Total (20 pct).