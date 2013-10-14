PARIS Oct 14 French software maker Dassault Systemes warned on Monday its third-quarter revenue and earnings were lower than previously expected, citing sluggish orders.

The company, which is due to publish its detailed results on Oct 24, said its quarterly revenue was 496 million euros, short of its target of 520 million, while earnings per share were down 1 percent year-on-year at 0.88 euros. (Reporting by Natalie Huet; Editing by Greg Mahlich)