(Corrects currency in paragraphs 1 and 3)
FRANKFURT Oct 28 German exchange operator
Deutsche Boerse said on Monday it had received an
offer from the United States to settle an investigation into the
possible violation of U.S. sanctions against Iran for $152
million.
The United States Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC)
has notified Deutsche Boerse's Clearstream unit that it has
closed its investigation, Deutsche Boerse said.
If OFAC was to issue a so-called "pre-penalty notice" it
would include a penalty of $169 million, which would be reduced
by 10 percent if the German company was willing to settle the
matter, Deutsche Boerse said.
Clearstream has been accused by OFAC of violating economic
sanctions against Iran in 2008. OFAC has indicated that
Clearstream could face a so-called pre-penalty notice for about
$340 million, Deutsche Boerse said in a statement in January.
Deutsche Boerse will include an amount consistent with
today's notification from OFAC as a provision in its third
quarter earnings, it said. The company plans to publish results
on Tuesday after stock markets in Germany close.
(Reporting by Peter Dinkloh; editing by David Evans)