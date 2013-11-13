Taiwan stocks fall; transport, plastics shares drag

TAIPEI, March 10 Taiwan stocks fell on Friday, dragged down by the transport and plastics shares, continuing a reversal of gains posted earlier this week. The main TAIEX index fell 0.91 percent to 9,570.88 as of 0143 GMT, after closing down 0.97 percent on Thursday. The plastics and transport indexes fell over 1.5 percent each, while the electronics subindex fell 0.77 percent and the financial subindex was down 0.26 percent. A