PARIS Nov 14 Vivendi's Chief Financial Officer Philippe Capron said the new management of the group's media activities would have to decide whether to keep Brazilian telecom unit GVT.

The company is moving ahead with a demerger plan by the middle of next year to hive off its French telecom unit, leaving a mostly media business behind, with pay-TV operator Canal Plus and Universal Music Group, as well as GVT.

"The management of the new media group will need a new equity story and a strategy and they will have to decide how GVT fits into that," said Capron. "We cannot answer that now."

Capron added that for now Vivendi was not looking at any disposal of GVT and was fully backing its management and development plans.