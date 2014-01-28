BRIEF-First Potomac Realty Trust says Richard Chess and Alan Merten inform board their intention to retire from board
* On March 21, Richard B. Chess and Alan G. Merten informed board of trustees of co that they intend to retire from board
VIENNA Jan 28 Raiffeisen Zentralbank's stake in Raiffeisen Bank International will fall to 64 percent from nearly 79 percent after the first tranche of RBI's capital increase, RBI said.
Unlisted RZB bought 750 million euros' ($1.03 billion) worth of shares in last week's initial $3.8 billion share sale and said it would waive its subscription rights in the subsequent rights issue. ($1 = 0.7313 euros) (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; diting by Michael Shields)
VIENNA, March 22 The head of property firm CA Immo said Immofinanz must shed its Russian assets by the end of the fourth quarter for merger talks, which are currently stopped, to be completed in time for shareholder meetings in May 2018.
