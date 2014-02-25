EU mergers and takeovers (March 20)
BRUSSELS, March 20 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
VIENNA Feb 25 Austria's state holding company said it had held informal talks with America Movil on strategic options for Telekom Austria, in which they are the major shareholders.
A spokesman for the OIAG holding company said on Tuesday there were no concrete talks yet about a shareholder pact to pool their stakes, after America Movil said it could start formal talks to create a shareholder syndicate.
"There are currently no concrete negotations between OIAG and America Movil about a possible syndicate," he said. "There are only informal talks about possible strategic options."
BRUSSELS, March 20 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
JERUSALEM/BEIJING, March 20 China's economy may be 35 times larger than Israel's, but Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is hoping to use that to advantage during a three-day visit to Beijing as he looks to reorient Israel's economy towards Asia over Europe and the United States.
* PE firm GTCR to retain Cision stake (Adds details, background)