Five ways to bet on water -Barron's
NEW YORK, March 19 Calling water "one of the most appealing long-term investments," Barron's recommended five bets on related securities in an article published Sunday.
ZURICH, March 21 Credit Suisse said it would pay $885 million to settle a litigation relating to mortgage-backed securities (MBS) purchased by U.S. government controlled mortgage companies Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac between 2005 and 2007.
The settlement will allow it to resolve all claims in two pending securities lawsuits filed by the Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) against Credit Suisse, the Swiss bank said in a statement on Friday.
Credit Suisse will incur an after tax charge of 275 million Swiss francs ($311.17 million) in respect of its fourth-quarter and full-year 2013 financial results. Preliminary results reported on February 6 had to be adjusted accordingly, resulting in a fourth-quarter net loss of 8 million Swiss francs, the bank said.
($1 = 0.8838 Swiss Francs) (Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)
WASHINGTON, March 19 A newer class of type 2 diabetes drugs significantly cut the risk of death and hospitalization for heart failure compared with other medicines for the disease, according to data released on Sunday from a so-called real world study sponsored by AstraZeneca.
ANKARA, March 19 Turkey on Sunday accused Germany of supporting the network of a U.S.-based Muslim cleric it blames for last year's attempted coup, comments likely to aggravate a diplomatic feud between the two countries.