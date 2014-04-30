HELSINKI, April 30 Finnish oil refiner Neste Oil
on Wednesday said it had signed a 1.5-billion-euro
($2.1 billion) revolving credit facility with a group of 20
banks, refinancing an existing similar-size revolving loan.
The loan, which has a tenor of 5 years with two 1-year
extension options, will be used for general corporate purposes,
Neste Oil said.
Barclays, Credit Agricole, Danske Bank
and Pohjola Bank acted as coordinators,
Neste Oil said.
($1 = 0.7237 Euros)
(Reporting by Sakari Suoninen; editing by Keiron Henderson)