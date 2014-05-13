UPDATE 1-Capital Bank Financial explores sale - Bloomberg
March 15 Capital Bank Financial Corp is working with advisers to consider selling itself after receiving an unsolicited approach, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday.
FRANKFURT May 13 Germany's nationalised bank Hypo Real Estate (HRE) on Tuesday said a steering committee had recommended winding down its Depfa Bank unit, overruling HRE management's recommendation to instead pursue a sale to an outside investor.
On Tuesday the inter-ministerial steering committee said Depfa's assets would be transferred to FMW Wertmanagement, a government-owned investment vehicle, in the hope that gains from asset sales would benefit the taxpayer.
Its task would be "to reach the best possible wind-down result for the German taxpayer", said Christopher Pleister, chairman of the steering committee.
HRE's board had recommended a sale of Depfa to investor group Leucadia and its partner Massachusetts Mutual.
HRE bought Depfa in 2007. HRE was forced to seek a bailout in 2008 and was later nationalised. (Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)
