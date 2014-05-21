HELSINKI May 21 Finnish utility Fortum said on Wednesday it had chosen Rolls-Royce to modernise automation at its Loviisa nuclear power plant in southern Finland.

Loviisa's two nuclear reactors meet about one tenth of Finland's power needs, and generated 8 terawatt-hours (TWh) in 2013.

The reactors were made in the former Soviet Union, but have Western-made control and automation systems. Reactor 1 has a licence to operate until 2027 and reactor 2 until 2030.

"Rolls-Royce will deliver all the required automation systems including planning, testing and installations," Fortum said in a statement, and added that Finland's Metso will be a sub-supplier for Rolls-Royce. It did not disclose the value of the deal. (Reporting by Sakari Suoninen)