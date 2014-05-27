IMF'S LAGARDE SAYS PURSUING THE "WRONG" POLICIES COULD STOP THE NEW GROWTH MOMENTUM IN ITS TRACKS
VIENNA May 27 Austrian real-estate group CA Immobilien reported a 7 percent rise in first-quarter funds from operations on Tuesday, thanks mainly to lower financing costs.
FFO 1, a key measure of cash flow from operations that excludes depreciation, amortisation and gains or losses from property disposals, was 16 million euros ($22 million), CA Immo said in a statement.
Net rental income was 33 million euros, down 24 percent on a comparable basis, taking account of the deconsolidation of its income from joint ventures, which were reported separately under new accounting rules it adopted at the start of the year.
($1 = 0.7345 Euros) (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan, editing by David Evans)
BADEN BADEN, Germany, March 18 The world's financial leaders failed to reach a compromise deal to endorse free trade on Saturday, backtracking on past commitments to keep trade open and reject protectionism, the communique of G20 finance ministers and central bankers showed.
BADEN BADEN, Germany, March 18 The world's financial leaders are unlikely to make any reference to trade in their final communique on Saturday because they have been unable to find a wording that would suit the United States, officials with knowledge of the talks said.