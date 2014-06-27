FRANKFURT, June 27 The European Central Bank on Friday published the list of top euro zone banks that it will supervise directly from November when it takes over as banking watchdog.

The ECB drew up a temporary list of 128 banks last year, which it is putting through a balance sheet review to ensure that they are not carrying excessive old risks.

Not all of these banks, however, will end up under the direct watch of the ECB. On Friday, the central bank listed the likely candidates.

The ECB said the final list would be published by Sept. 4.

(Reporting by Eva Taylor; editing by John O'Donnell)