BRIEF-Xcel Energy launches its largest Upper Midwest wind investment
* Says is proposing a combination of owned projects and power purchase agreements representing more than $2.5 billion in capital investments
HELSINKI, July 2 Finnish telecommunications gear maker Nokia said on Wednesday it would buy U.S. -based SAC Wireless, which installs wireless network equipment.
SAC Wireless, based in Schaumburg, Illinois, has roughly 450 employees and has worked with major telecom operators, Nokia said in a statement.
Nokia said that the acquisition would help Nokia win market share in network implementation. It did not reveal the purchase price.
(Reporting by Sakari Suoninen)
* Says is proposing a combination of owned projects and power purchase agreements representing more than $2.5 billion in capital investments
* Cobaltech acquires Werner Lake East cobalt property in Ontario
* Dow down 0.03 pct, S&P down 0.11 pct, Nasdaq up 0.02 pct (Adds details, comments, updates prices)