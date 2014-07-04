Activist investor Sarissa targets three Innoviva board seats
March 13 Activist investor Sarissa Capital Management LP said on Monday it intends to nominate only three candidates for election to the board of drug company Innoviva Inc.
ZURICH, July 4 Swiss drugmaker Roche said on Friday that Japan has become the first country to approve its drug alectinib that is intended to treat patients with a specific form of advanced lung cancer.
Japan's Ministry of Health Labour and Welfare has backed alectinib as a treatment for people with non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) that is anaplastic lymphoma kinase fusion gene-positive (ALK+).
About four percent of non-small cell lung cancer patients have the specific mutation of the ALK protein for which the drug is targeted. They are often non smokers and younger people.
Pfizer launched its drug Xalkori for ALK+ NSCLC in 2011, while Novartis' Zykadia was approved by U.S. health regulators last November. (Reporting by Caroline Copley, editing by William Hardy)
March 13 Activist investor Sarissa Capital Management LP said on Monday it intends to nominate only three candidates for election to the board of drug company Innoviva Inc.
WASHINGTON, March 13 When Johnathan Smith resigned from the U.S. Justice Department on Inauguration Day, he looked forward to spending time with his infant son, but that plan unraveled a week later when President Donald Trump unveiled his explosive foreign travel ban.
March 13 Laboratory Corporation Of America Holdings