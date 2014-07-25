PARIS, July 25 LVMH shares fell more than 5 percent in early trade on Friday after the world's biggest luxury group said demand had fallen in China and published first-half results that missed expectations.

Shares in the owner of Louis Vuitton fashion brand and Hennessy cognac were down 5.5 percent at 0710 GMT, pulling down the entire luxury sector.

Shares in Cartier-owner Richemont were down 3 percent while shares in Kering, the group behind Gucci which publishes results next week, were down 2.5 percent.

(Reporting by Astrid Wendlandt)