OSLO Aug 8 Seadrill, the world's biggest offshore driller by market capitalisation, won a two-year $497 million contract from ExxonMobil for one of its newly built rigs, the firm said on Friday.

The deal, which also includes a one-year option, is for work in Nigeria, in support of the ERHA North Phase 2 project, the firm said.

The rig, under construction by Samsung Heavy Industries , will be delivered in September. (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi, editing by Terje Solsvik)