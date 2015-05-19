May 19 Genmab :

Enters Commercial DuoBody Technology Agreement with BioNTech in Field of Immuno-oncology

Collaboration will focus on multiple product candidates in field of immuno-oncology

Will pay an upfront fee of $10 million to BioNTech and additional potential near-term payments of up to $5 million

Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Copenhagen newsroom)