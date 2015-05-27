May 27 Firstfarms A/S :

* Firstfarms A/S : discontinuation of negotiations with DCH International A/S

* After closer review of foundation, Firstfarms has found that the average field size is less than originally anticipated

* Says maintains the expectations about an EBIT-result of 6 million - 11 million crowns in 2015

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)