UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 27 Firstfarms A/S :
* Firstfarms A/S : discontinuation of negotiations with DCH International A/S
* After closer review of foundation, Firstfarms has found that the average field size is less than originally anticipated
* Says maintains the expectations about an EBIT-result of 6 million - 11 million crowns in 2015
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.