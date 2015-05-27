UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 27 Boconcept Holding A/S :
* Upward adjustment of forecast for the 2014/2015 financial year
* Makes an upward adjustment of revenue growth from previously predicted 5-6 percent to about 9 percent for 2014/2015
* Sees 2014/2015 operating profit (EBIT) of about 15 million Danish crowns ($2.20 million) before special expenses, exceeding management's expectations
* Improvement is attributable to a 10 percent growth in same-store-sales and a positive contribution from exchange rates
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8240 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.