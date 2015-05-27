Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
May 27 F E Bording A/S :
* Q1 net sales 159.6 million Danish crowns ($23.30 million) versus 137.5 million crowns year ago
* Q1 EBITDA 11.3 million crowns versus 10.6 million crowns year ago
* Keeps 2015 guidance - revenue of about 700 million crowns and net profit of about 30 million crowns Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8512 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
