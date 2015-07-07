UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
July 7 Chr Hansen Holding A/S :
** Soren Westh Lonning has been appointed the new Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and member of the executive board of Chr. Hansen Holding
Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Ole Mikkelsen)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.