UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Feb 23 Ramirent
* says has appointed Tapio Kolunsarka as the new President and CEO
* says Kolunsarka will assume his duties no later than at the end of August 2016 and succeed Magnus Rosén, who will resign from the company
* Kolunsarka joins Ramirent from UPM-Kymmene, where he has served as Executive Vice President of UPM Raflatac since 2013 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Helsinki Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.