Feb 23 Ramirent

* says has appointed Tapio Kolunsarka as the new President and CEO

* says Kolunsarka will assume his duties no later than at the end of August 2016 and succeed Magnus Rosén, who will resign from the company

* Kolunsarka joins Ramirent from UPM-Kymmene, where he has served as Executive Vice President of UPM Raflatac since 2013