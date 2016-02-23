February 23Viking Line Abp :

* Q4 sales 127.4 million euros ($140.7 million) versus 126.3 million euros year ago

* Q4 operating income 3.9 million euros versus 4.2 million euros

* Board of Directors proposes to the annual shareholders' meeting that a dividend of 0.95 euro per share shall be paid

* Says operating income will be somewhat lower in 2016 than in 2015 as a consequence of a larger number of vessel dry-dockings.

