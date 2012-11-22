BRIEF-Goldfields Money appoints Malcolm Cowell as chief financial officer
* Appointment of Malcolm Cowell to position of chief financial officer
BRUSSELS Nov 22 Belgian investment company GIMV incurred a net loss in its first half to the end of Sept due to falling shares prices and lower valuations for its venture capital holdings.
GIMV, part-owned by the Flemish regional government, said on Thursday it made a net loss of 8 million euros ($10.3 million). A year ago, its net loss was 74.3 million euros. ($1 = 0.7801 euros) (Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop)
* Appointment of Malcolm Cowell to position of chief financial officer
Feb 13 Australian shares are set to inch higher on Monday, mirroring Wall Street, with miners poised to rise due to strong gains in iron ore prices. Chinese iron ore futures jumped nearly 8 percent on Friday to their highest in three years. They were buoyed by news that January imports surged in a sign of a sharp uptick in demand from steel mills as the world's second-biggest economy picked up steam. The local share price index futures rose 0.2 percent
* Record profit after tax for year of $123.4 million or 27.42 cents per share