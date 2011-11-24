FRANKFURT Nov 24 Germany's main
cooperative bank, DZ Bank, expects to need about 350 million
euros ($466 million) in extra capital to meet the European
Banking Authority's (EBA) tightened capital requirements by a
mid-2012 deadline, a source familiar with the situation said on
Thursday.
The lender plans no capital increase to raise the funds and
instead will retain earnings and trim risk-weighted assets to
meet the EBA's target, the source said.
DZ Bank was not previously seen as having a capital
shortfall but the EBA has been tightening its standards for the
amount of capital banks need to hold as a buffer against
financial downturns.
Deutsche Bank and Commerzbank have
raised their estimates of the amount of capital they expect to
have to hold to meet the tighter EBA standards, sources familiar
with the plans told Reuters this week. The EBA's capital demands
are due at the end of November.
($1 = 0.7506 euros)
(Reporting by Jonathan Gould)