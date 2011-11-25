STOCKHOLM Nov 25 Nordea said on Friday it would have to analyse the potential impact of Sweden's proposed capital rules on its 15 percent return on equity (ROE) target.

"Today the regulators say something other than what they have said before. Previously, they have said 10 to 12 percent. Now they say 12, so it is clear that we need to analyse what the implications are for our targets," Rodney Alfven, head of investor relations, told Reuters.

Swedish authorities said earlier on Friday they would ask the country's four biggest banks to hold 12 percent core tier one capital by 2015 according to Basel III definitions. Nordea had core capital of 11 percent at the end of the third quarter based on Basel II definitions.

Nordea, one of Europe's top lenders, has targeted 15 percent profitability when markets return to normal. It had an adjusted ROE of 10.6 percent in the first nine months of the year. (Reporting by Sven Nordenstam)