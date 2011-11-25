STOCKHOLM Nov 25 Nordea said on
Friday it would have to analyse the potential impact of Sweden's
proposed capital rules on its 15 percent return on equity (ROE)
target.
"Today the regulators say something other than what they
have said before. Previously, they have said 10 to 12 percent.
Now they say 12, so it is clear that we need to analyse what the
implications are for our targets," Rodney Alfven, head of
investor relations, told Reuters.
Swedish authorities said earlier on Friday they would ask
the country's four biggest banks to hold 12 percent core tier
one capital by 2015 according to Basel III definitions. Nordea
had core capital of 11 percent at the end of the third quarter
based on Basel II definitions.
Nordea, one of Europe's top lenders, has targeted 15 percent
profitability when markets return to normal. It had an adjusted
ROE of 10.6 percent in the first nine months of the year.
(Reporting by Sven Nordenstam)